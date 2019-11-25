× Connecticut is #10 in safest states for drivers this Thanksgiving

A survey out this week ranks Connecticut the tenth safest state in the country for drivers for Thanksgiving travel.

The survey’s authors said they “analyzed the number of fatal car crashes between 2013 and 2017 in each state during the month of November using the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) Fatality Analysis Reporting System. From there, we calculated the likelihood of an accident occurring this holiday season per 100,000 people in each state.”

Connecticut had a score of 0.6, the District of Columbia had the lowest score of 0.24. Mississippi had the highest with a score of 1.68. Massachusetts, New York and Rhode Island also ranked in the top ten.

The analysis was provided by A Secure Life.