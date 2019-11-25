× Emergency room at Yale New Haven hospital evacuated due to hazmat situation

NEW HAVEN — The waiting area in the emergency room at Yale New Haven hospital was cleared Monday night, on what officials are calling a hazmat response.

According to officials, an individual pulled out a towel out of his backpack at the ER.

The towel possibly contained something that prompted a hazmat response.

A total of 35 people were removed from the area.

The New Haven police department is on scene and is conducting an investigation.

The hospital and emergency department is still open.

FOX61 News has a crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing story.

Heavy Police Presence in the area of Yale New Haven Hospital. Incident investigation in progress. HOWARD AVENUE AT YORK STREET IS CLOSED DURING THIS TIME. — NewHavenPD (@NewHavenPolice) November 26, 2019