Enter to win a trip to LA tro see the Masked Singer live!
61 Day Challenge: Enter for tickets to The Big Game
Register for the 83rd Manchester Road Race

Emergency room at Yale New Haven hospital evacuated due to hazmat situation

Posted 10:19 PM, November 25, 2019, by , Updated at 11:22PM, November 25, 2019

NEW HAVEN — The waiting area in the emergency room at Yale New Haven hospital was cleared Monday night, on what officials are calling a hazmat response.

According to officials, an individual pulled out a towel out of his backpack at the ER.

The towel possibly contained something that prompted a hazmat response.

A total of 35 people were removed from the area.

The New Haven police department is on scene and is conducting an investigation.

The hospital and emergency department is still open.

FOX61 News has a crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.