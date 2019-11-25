× Fur coats worth $11,000 stolen in Westport; Suspects took off in black Jeep

WESTPORT — Police are investigating the theft of at least two fur coats from a store on Friday.

Police said at 11:27am, they were called to Albe Furs, 286 Post Road East on a report of three men who had come in and grabbed several fur coats from displays. The suspects then ran out of the store and fled toward a waiting car in a nearby parking lot. Multiple witnesses gave a description of the suspects as well as of their vehicle; including a license plate number. That plate later turned out to have been stolen from another car and placed on the black Jeep Commander the suspects drove. Police said the Jeep has damage on the driver’s side rear corner.

Preliminary information on the loss suffered due to theft is in excess of $11,000.00 which includes at least two, if not additional, fur coats. The store is currently in the process of conducting an inventory of merchandise and believes that these totals may ultimately be significantly higher.

Police said the same suspects may have been in another store on Thursdayinquiring about fur coats, however nothing was taken at that time.

Any business which believes it may have been recently visited by these suspects or anyone with additional information on today’s incident is asked to contact the Westport Police Department’s Detective Bureau at (203) 341-6080.