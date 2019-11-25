Good amount of sunshine Monday, temps in the 50s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A few slick spots on the roads are possible for your Monday morning commute, as a few towns have temperatures down near freezing this morning. Overall, the rest of the day will be nice, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 50-degree range.

Today and tomorrow both look quiet with a good amount of sunshine. Temperatures are on the milder side as we’ll rise to around 50 today and into the 50s tomorrow.

There is a chance for showers Wednesday evening which is the biggest travel day of year. These showers should mainly hold off until the late-day hours, and it likely won’t be any extremely heavy rain. Those showers will gradually taper off during the nighttime hours on Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Thanksgiving looks dry and cooler with highs in the low 40s. One issue may be the wind. As a storm system leaves the area and clear skies take over, a gusty breeze will develop. Gusts may be up over 30 mph during the morning on Thanksgiving, which isn’t great news for most runner and spectators of the Manchester Road Race.

Although it’ll be breezy and a bit cool, it won’t be nearly as frigid as last year’s road race. If you remember Thanksgiving last year, temperatures were in the single digits with wind chills below zero all day! That will NOT be the case this year.

Looking towards Black Friday, there likely won’t be any big weather issues other than a chill in the air with highs in the 30s to around 40.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 46-52.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Lows: 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, mild and pleasant. High: Low-mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Chance showers. High: Low-mid 50s.

THANKSGIVING: Partly cloudy, windy. High: 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, and chilly. Highs: 35-40.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, and chilly. Highs: 40s.

SUNDAY: Chance for snow/rain showers. High: 40s

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli

And on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli