Hartford Man Still Recovering In South Florida Following Hit And Run

PLANTATION, Fl -- A Hartford man who recently moved to Florida was left clinging on to life after being hit by not one but two drivers back in October.

Now a month later, Jose Cruz’s brother says his condition is progressing but Cruz still has a long road to full recovery.

“He is trying to speak and he has made some strides in being able to communicate with his hands,” said his brother, Luis Torres.

According to his family, Jose Cruz was at a red light on October 13th with his wife Jasmine Diaz when a car rear ended the couple.

“He stepped out to see what happened and then I was on the phone with 911 and we got hit a second time,” said Diaz.

The family said Cruz suffered injuries including eight broken ribs, a punctured lung and severe head trauma from the second hit.

The incident taking both an emotional and financial toll on the family, but Torres emphasized they remain hopeful.

“The doctors are hopeful. They have made comments as far as his condition progressing as fast as it is,” said Torres.

The family is also thanking the public for the outpouring support they have received from not just Connecticut and Florida but also across the country.

A Gofundme page has raised more than $25,000 with a $100,000 goal at the time this article was published.

