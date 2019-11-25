Hoda Kotb announces engagement to longtime boyfriend

Hoda Kotb shared all the details about the beach proposal and her TODAY colleagues had some amazing reactions.

Author: TEGNA

TODAY Show co-anchor Hoda Kotb had a big surprise to share Monday morning…she’s engaged to longtime boyfriend Joel Schiffman!

“A friend of mine, a friend of ours, asked me to let you guys in on a secret…I’ll give you her initials. Her initials are Hoda Kotb and she’s engaged,” Kotb shared live on the air.

Her TODAY co-hosts were visibly shocked as Kotb showed off her bling.

“What are you talking about?! What,” Savannah Guthrie exclaimed.

“When did you put that [ring] on? Did you have that on the whole time,” Craig Melvin asked.

Kotb then dished a bit about the proposal details. She explained that her and Schiffman went on vacation over the weekend and had dinner on the beach when he popped the question.

“We were done with the dinner. I was eating the churros, licking the bottom of the bowl, and he was like ‘I was something else I’d like to say,'” Kotb described. “And he said some beautiful things and then he got down on one knee and he said ‘would you be my wife.'”

That bling 💍 looks great on @hodakotb. Congrats to Hoda and Joel on their engagement! pic.twitter.com/QOU6BnzlOU — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 25, 2019

After she shared the big news, congratulations began to pour in across social media.

MAZEL, @hodakotb on your engagement news! (If Joel hadn’t done it, I was kinda thinking about it myself ♥️) — Andy Cohen (@Andy) November 25, 2019

Sterling K. Brown, who was on the show to discuss his movie “Waves,” exclaiming “Congratulations!” when his TODAY interview began.