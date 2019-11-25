Hoda Kotb announces engagement to longtime boyfriend

The Masked Singer: Enter to Win Tickets
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 12: Hoda Kotb visits Build to discuss her new book "You Are My Happy" at Build Studio on March 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

Hoda Kotb shared all the details about the beach proposal and her TODAY colleagues had some amazing reactions.

TODAY Show co-anchor Hoda Kotb had a big surprise to share Monday morning…she’s engaged to longtime boyfriend Joel Schiffman!

“A friend of mine, a friend of ours, asked me to let you guys in on a secret…I’ll give you her initials. Her initials are Hoda Kotb and she’s engaged,” Kotb shared live on the air.

Her TODAY co-hosts were visibly shocked as Kotb showed off her bling.

“What are you talking about?! What,” Savannah Guthrie exclaimed.

“When did you put that [ring] on? Did you have that on the whole time,” Craig Melvin asked.

Kotb then dished a bit about the proposal details. She explained that her and Schiffman went on vacation over the weekend and had dinner on the beach when he popped the question.

“We were done with the dinner. I was eating the churros, licking the bottom of the bowl, and he was like ‘I was something else I’d like to say,'” Kotb described. “And he said some beautiful things and then he got down on one knee and he said ‘would you be my wife.'”

After she shared the big news, congratulations began to pour in across social media.

Sterling K. Brown, who was on the show to discuss his movie “Waves,” exclaiming “Congratulations!” when his TODAY interview began.

