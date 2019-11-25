× Judge dismisses racial discrimination case against ESPN, leaves door open for amended complaint

BRISTOL–A former associate producer’s racial discrimination case against ESPN was dismissed by a Judge Michael Shea Monday.

Rachel Pineda was fired from the Bristol-based sports network in 2016 after not completing a Performance Improvement Plan.

Pineda sued the company, claiming she was wrongfully fired and alleging race discrimination in the workplace.

The complaint outlines several incidents that Pineda claimed to be discriminated against, including an alleged instance where Pineda’s supervisor, department manager Valerie Gordon, told Pineda to take her ideas to “ESPN Deportes.”

ESPN Deportes is the company’s Spanish-language network.

In his 12 page ruling, Judge Shea said the claims were too vague and did not satisfy the constraints to constitute as racial discrimination.

Pineda, who has since hired an attorney, was given 21 days to file an amended complaint or Judge Shea ruled the case would be dismissed.