Judge rules Michelle Troconis cannot invoke fifth amendment in Dulos’ civil trial

Posted 3:24 PM, November 25, 2019, by , Updated at 03:34PM, November 25, 2019

HARTFORD — A judge ruled Friday that Michelle Troconis cannot invoke the Fifth Amendment in answering all the questions involving a civil suit between Fotis Dulos and Gloria Farber, the mother of his estranged wife, Jennifer.

Jennifer has  has been missing since May 24.

The civil case involves money lent by the Farbers’ to Fotis and his contracting business the Fore Group.

Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, were previously charged with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution in connection with Jennifer Dulos’ disappearance. They pleaded not guilty and posted $500,000 bail.

Police allege Fotis Dulos and Troconis went to Hartford to dispose of garbage bags containing items with Jennifer Dulos’ blood on them.

Fotis Dulos was arrested on another tampering charged and released on another $500,000 bail. on Sept. 4.

