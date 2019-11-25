Enter to win a trip to LA tro see the Masked Singer live!
61 Day Challenge: Enter for tickets to The Big Game
Register for the 83rd Manchester Road Race

Norwich man pursues insanity defense after being charged with killing wife he believed was a voodoo priestess

Posted 3:12 PM, November 25, 2019, by , Updated at 03:29PM, November 25, 2019

NEW LONDON  — A Norwich man charged with fatally stabbing his pregnant wife because he thought she was a voodoo priestess who planned to kill him will pursue an insanity defense.

The Day reports that a lawyer for Patrick Antoine notified the state Monday that he would “introduce expert testimony on the existence and nature of mental disease and defect” at trial.

The 43-year-old Norwich man is charged with murder, first-degree arson and assault of a pregnant woman resulting in the termination of the pregnancy in the June 2016 death of Margarette Mady.

Police say Antoine told them his wife planned to kill him as a sacrifice before the child’s birth.

He remains jailed on $2 million bond.

If the court finds Antoine insane, he would be committed to state psychiatric facility.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.