Man stabbed repeatedly at Hartford nightclub

Posted 4:23 PM, November 25, 2019, by

HARTFORD — A man was stabbed multiple times at The Pearl Club Saturday.

Police responded to the club on calls of one person being stabbed around 9:16 p.m.

The 31 year-old victim was brought to Hartford Hospital before police arrived to the crime scene.

Witnesses told police at the club that the fight happened inside before spilling out into the parking lot.

The suspect allegedly stabbed the man multiple times before running back inside of the club.

The suspect also left the building before police arrived.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Hartford Police Tip Line at 860-722-8477. (TIPS)

