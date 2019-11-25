Near Record Travel Expected For Thanksgiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Planning travel this holiday season, you're not alone with more than 55 million folks across the globe expected to travel this Thanksgiving.

AAA saying it could be the second busiest travel day since taking record nearly 20 years ago. 87% of those people will be hitting the roads. The skies seeing an increase as well with nearly 5% more travelers flying than last year. A few reasons could be consumer confidence and the gas prices which are down 20 cents throughout.

Amy Paramenter a spokesperson for AAA explains "gas prices are pretty good I don’t think gas prices are so low that they factor into the go don't go but they are about 20 cents less than last year both in CT and region"

While that may not be the reason you are going it does keep a little money in the wallet. Some tips, if your schedule allows leave during non peak hours and give yourself plenty of time.

Even for things you wouldn't think of like "families traveling with small children, they may night be aware of TSA policies, people may be wearing winter clothing so all kinds of things that could slow you down" Amy Paramenter said.

If you're hitting the roads doing a maintenance check on your vehicle could be the difference between getting to point B a little faster or making a call to AAA.