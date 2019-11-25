Nearly 100 Christmas trees shine in Canton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANTON -- Residents of Canton have once again come together to show off their gallery of Christmas trees!

The community decorates and donate trees to be displayed at the Canton Historical Museum. The mission? To help support the museum!

Area businesses, organizations, and individual residents all participate.

"Our first year, we had a very modest 36 trees. For the next ten consecutive years, the number of trees increased, peaking at 102," said Don Scott, President of the Canton Historical Society. "Two years ago, we had a little drop-off, but we're back up to 98 this year."

The enthusiasm is contagious.

"The people that walk through here are wonderful," said Marge Harmon from Gallery of Trees. "I can't believe the amount of time the money people spend on this, and they are so loyal once they start. We have people now that I've started signing up for next year."

Admission to the museum is free, but for just a buck, and a little bit of luck, you could go also go home with one of these trees for Christmas. The Gallery of Trees runs a raffle for each tree, and the winners will be announced on December 8!

The Historical Society of Canton runs on donations, and the Gallery of Trees helps that effort. You can learn more about the Gallery of Trees on the Town of Canton website.