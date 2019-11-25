New Parking Restrictions to Limit Street Parking in West Hartford Center Neighborhoods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HARTFORD -- New parking restrictions in West Hartford Center may make finding a spot a little harder this holiday season. The new guidelines effect December 9th. The plan is to restrict late-night parking in the neighborhoods south of the Center.

"We get the people here late night sometimes causing trouble," said Benjamin Albert.

Albert lives along Ellsworth Rd. He says the overflow from visitors to West Hartford Center becomes a detriment to the neighborhood at night.

"There’s been an incident of intercourse spotted. There’s been throwing up. There have been a couple of fights in the neighborhood and these are all people who are leaving the bars late at night," said Albert.

Ellsworth is among parts of Arapahoe, LaSalle, Pelham and Woodrow street that will see a change in parking.

Areas shown in blue on the map will have metered parking. Areas in green will have two-hour parking limits between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. with no parking after 11 p.m. Areas in red will have no parking altogether.

West Hartford Town Manager Matt Hart says this has been a topic of conversation for a couple of years. Town officials worked closely with residents, public works and first responders to ensure a proper balance.

"Some of those streets like Woodrow, for example, can be very tight to get an emergency vehicle through there so that’s why we wanted to limit the on-street parking to one side," said Hart.

Hart says while the center relies in part on shared parking in neighborhoods, overall, parking capacity is not an issue.

"Especially after 11 p.m. at night. We have plenty of room in the surface lots available. They’re available there as well as the town center garage," said Hart.

While people scavenging for parking may beg to differ, some shops and restaurants like Union Kitchen don’t expect clientele to be too inconvenienced this holiday season.

"I wish there were more parking lots but at the same time, I totally understand residents," said Taki Tanaka.

Hart says they plan to test these restrictions during the busy holiday season and over the next year. Residents in the restricted areas can apply for parking permits for guests trough the police department.

