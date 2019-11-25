The Masked Singer: Enter to Win Tickets
Officials identify victim in fatal Glastonbury fire

Posted 9:00 AM, November 25, 2019, by

GLASTONBURY — Police have released the name of the resident who died following a fire in Glastonbury Friday evening.

Police say 59-year-old Francesco Bertuglia of 21C Salem Court was found dead in his apartment. The apartment had caught fire, causing a heavy smoke condition in the building.

An investigation by the Glastonbury Fire Marshal’s office along with the State Fire Marshal’s office and the office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the cause of the fire, and Bertuglia’s death were accidental. A cause for the fire has not been released at this time.

Residents from five other apartment units were displaced by the fire.

 

