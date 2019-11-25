Enter to win a trip to LA tro see the Masked Singer live!
On Main Street, the Road Race rules this time of year

MANCHESTER --2019 will mark the 83rd running of the Manchester Road Race and that’s a well-known fact on Main Street.

Stores that are just steps from the start/finish line are already in pre-race mode, preparing more than 14,000 runners and upwards of 35,000 fans who will come to Manchester for the storied race.

“Everyone on Main Street really gets involved in the whole event,” said Jim Balcome, the race director. “Manchester and Main Street are synonymous with the Manchester Road Race."

Inside “Work Space”, a Main Street gallery,  Lori Dosza is ready to spend her fourth Thanksgiving in a row inside the store.

Work Space is so centrally located that on race day it is used as an inside area for elite runners, VIP’s, and race organizers.

Dosza said, “this is like the hub of the road race,” then added, “I wouldn’t miss this, I love it every year.”

A few doors down, Brendan Kibbe, the assistant manager at Manchester Hardware said of race day, “it’s exciting, there are so many people out and tons of costumes, it’s just a good time.”

