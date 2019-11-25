The Masked Singer: Enter to Win Tickets
Police: Branford woman dies after crash on slippery interstate in Vermont

Posted 10:16 AM, November 25, 2019, by

RANDOLPH, Vt.  — Vermont State Police say a 63-year-old woman died after the car she was driving on a snow-slicked Interstate 89 in Randolph crossed the median and collided with truck headed in the opposite direction.

Police say 63-year-old Jane Fortune of Branford, Connecticut, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which took place at 11:45 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say Fortune was southbound when she lost control of her vehicle on the slippery road.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

