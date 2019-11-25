× Powdery substance found on prisoner at Enfield court; Judicial marshalls checked by EMTs

ENFIELD — Three judicial marshals were examined by EMTs after a white powdery substance was found on a prisoner in Enfield Superior Court Monday.

The incident happened around 11 am. An unidentified powdery substance was found on a prisoner. Officials said three judicial marshals were checked out by EMTs on the scene. No one was transported. The Connecticut State Police are investigating.

The court building was not evacuated.