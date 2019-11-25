Enter to win a trip to LA tro see the Masked Singer live!
61 Day Challenge: Enter for tickets to The Big Game
Register for the 83rd Manchester Road Race

Powdery substance found on prisoner at Enfield court; Judicial marshalls checked by EMTs

Posted 11:55 AM, November 25, 2019, by

ENFIELD — Three judicial marshals were examined by EMTs after a white powdery substance was found on a prisoner in Enfield Superior Court Monday.

The incident happened around 11 am. An unidentified powdery substance was found on a prisoner.   Officials said three judicial marshals were checked out by EMTs on the scene. No one was transported. The Connecticut State Police are investigating.

The court building was not evacuated.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.