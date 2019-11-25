× Thompson man charged after assaulting, striking elderly crossing guard with car

THOMPSON — A Thompson man is facing several charges following an altercation with a school crossing guard.

State Police say 31-year-old Jason Beshaw struck the elderly male crossing guard with his car at the Mary Fisher Elementary School Monday morning.

According to officials, Beshga then got out of the car and physically assaulted the elderly man until witnesses intervened.

The crossing guard was transported to Day Kimball Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Beshaw was charged with Risk of Injury to Child, Breach of Peach, 2nd degree Assault/Striking, 3rd degree Assault of Elderly Victim and 2nd degree Reckless Endangerment.

He was held on a $10,000 surety bond and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.