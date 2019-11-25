× Trouble in Toyland: Dangers among some of the most popular toys this holiday season

HARTFORD — Despite the progress over the years for safer toys for children, dangerous toys are still winding up on shelves.

The latest ‘Trouble in Toyland’ report is out from safety advocates, highlighting what toys to watch out for when shopping this holiday season.

Check out some highlights from U.S. PIRG below, and head to their website for more information:

Toys with sound

If a toy is too loud for you, it could be loud enough to damage your child’s hearing. Turn off the sound, remove batteries or return the toy.

Slime

Some slimes contain high levels of toxic boron. Consider making safe alternatives without borax, or monitor kids at all times and call Poison Control if any is ingested.

Fidget spinners and toys marketed to adults

Some things, such as fidget spinners or kids’ makeup, are not classified as toys, avoiding safety standards. These products could have higher levels of lead, choking hazards and other hidden dangers. Avoid these “toys,” or at a minimum watch your kid closely when playing with them.

Toys with small parts

What to watch for Toys marketed to 6 and above may contain small parts that pose choking hazards for younger children. Look for age guidelines. Before your child plays with a toy for the first time, see if smaller parts fit through a toilet paper roll—indicating they pose a choking hazard.

“Hatching” Toys

Toys with break-apart packaging can result in choking hazards for small children. Monitor when the packaging is being broken and dispose of the pieces.

Balloons

Never let a child under three play with balloons, and monitor any child under 8, as balloons are the #1 choking hazard for children.

Smart Toys

Sites, apps, games and smart toys might be collecting private data from your child, and some could be hacked, posing a safety risk. Consider running these without connections to the internet, evaluate privacy policies when you first start them, and monitor use. Check out this guide for more info.

Makeup

U.S. PIRG found asbestos in Claire’s makeup last year. As makeup lacks necessary safety standards, it’s recommended you avoid makeup for children, or at a minimum avoid any makeup with talc in it, which can be a source of asbestos.

Toys with small magnets

Swallowed magnets can cause serious internal damage by bunching together. Keep away from young children and monitor older children when they are playing with toys containing magnets.

Used and older toys

Check www.SaferProducts.gov to ensure the toy wasn’t recalled due to potential toxics or other hazards.