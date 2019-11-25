× UConn Football announces full schedule for 2020 Season

STORRS – UConn football team has finalized its 2020 schedule with contests against Old Dominion, North Carolina and Middle Tennessee.

The Huskies will welcome Old Dominion (October 3) and Middle Tennessee (November 21) to East Hartford while UConn will travel to Chapel Hill on November 7.

UConn had previously announced nine opponents and seven dates for the 2020 campaign, which will mark its first as an FBS independent since its previous stint from 2000-03.

The entire 2020 UConn football schedule is included below. Additional details, including game times and television information will be announced in the coming weeks.

Thursday, September 3 UMASS

Saturday, September 12 at Illinois

Saturday, September 19 at Virginia

Saturday, September 26 INDIANA

Saturday, October 3 OLD DOMINION

Saturday, October 10 MAINE

Saturday, October 17 BYE

Saturday, October 24 at Ole Miss

Saturday, October 31 LIBERTY

Saturday, November 7 at North Carolina

Saturday, November 14 at San Jose State

Saturday, November 21 MIDDLE TENNESSEE

Saturday, November 28 ARMY