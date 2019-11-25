× Westport firefighter dies after battle with occupational cancer

WESTPORT — The Westport Uniformed Firefighters Association announced Monday memorial plans are underway for one of their own.

46-year-old firefighter, Turk Aksoy succumbed to an occupational cancer early Monday morning.

Aksoy was a 13-year veteran of the Westport Fire Department and worked as a paramedic for many years before joining the department.

The Westport Firefighters, Local 1081 and the Westport Fire Department will be memorializing Aksoy.

He was predeceased by his wife Denise in January of 2019 and leaves behind two children.

Residentss are asked to keep Aksoy’s children, family, friends and fellow firefighters in their thoughts in this difficult time.

A GoFundMe has been started in Aksoy’s memory and in support of his children.

Westport Fire officials say occupational cancer has proven to be the new epidemic the fire service faces and, many members have been lost to this relentless illness.

Aksoy was among the firefighters who fought for presumptive cancer legislation.

Below is a quote from him during his 2016 testimony to the CT House Labor Committee:

“And, you know, it’s not easy. Every morning you wake up and you got to put your feet on the floor because you have a family looking after you and hopefully, you know, I’ll go back to work tonight actually, and then tomorrow I’m back in New York City starting chemo again. You know, and that’ll wipe me out for three days until I have to go back to work again. You know, and it’s tough on my kids, it’s tough on my wife…”