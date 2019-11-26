29 animals seized by police in animal abuse investigation

TORRINGTON – Almost 30 animals were sezied by police in an animal abuse investigation.

Cheryl Marnrique, Jose Manrique and David Cowens turned themselves into police Monday evening on outstanding warrants in connection with the investigation.

Police said on November 7, they received a complaint of animal neglect in the area of East Main Street.

It was after police searched the address, that they found the animals.

All three suspects are being charged with multiple accounts of animal cruelty and are scheduled to be in court December 2.