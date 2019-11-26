Amtrak preps for busiest travel week of the year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN, Ct. – ‘Tis the season for holiday travel.

“This is our busiest week of the year. Thanksgiving week,” says Jason Abrams, an Amtrak Spokesperson.

Last year, more than 846,000 passengers traveled via Amtrak during Thanksgiving week. Amtrak is ready to take on another busy week.

“My wife and I are going back to Alexandria Virginia...unpack, repack and go to Las Vegas for 8 days,” says Stanley Weathers, from Alexandria, VA.

Donna Allen, from Groton, CT tells FOX61 News she plans on heading to Virginia Beach for Thanksgiving, “I haven’t seen my son in a year. We plan on visiting him and going out and eating dinner.”

Union Station in New Haven is one of several hubs that will be bustling. Amtrak officials are making sure they have plenty of room for all their passengers.

“Across the entire country we are adding every single train car that we have to increase the capacity and seats in the train to accommodate the surge of customers we are expecting,” says Abrams.

Amtrak recommends arriving at the train station at lest 45 minutes early to ensure you have plenty of time to check your baggage and get to you e destination on time.