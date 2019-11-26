Another pleasant day Tuesday; Eyes on Wednesday with some rain potential

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

No worries on this Tuesday, with mild temps and no worries. Highs reach the 50s for the 2nd day in a row. Traveling today to Grandma? No problems for now, but that will change for a good chunk of the nation on Wednesday.

Wednesday is the biggest travel day of the year and the roads could be damp at times with a few scattered afternoon and evening showers. While we are not anticipating any steady/heavy rain, it's still not ideal for such a busy travel day.

Thanksgiving looks dry and cooler with highs in the low 40s. The only issue will be the wind which could gust up to 35 mph. It won't be too cold for the Manchester Road Race this year with temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. But the breeze will make it feel more like the 20s for runners and spectators. Plus, that's not as cold as last year when temperatures were in the single digits with wind chills below zero!

Looking towards Black Friday, there likely won’t be any big weather issues other than a chill in the air with highs in the 30s to around 40.

Saturday will be dry but there could be issues Sunday - Monday for travel plans as folks are heading home from Thanksgiving destinations. A bigger storm will develop and depending on the track and intensity of that storm, rain could mix in or change over to ice/snow. It's still 6 or 7 days from now so we don't know much in terms of the details. But check back in later this week after you stuff your face this Thanksgiving.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Lows: 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, mild and pleasant. High: mid-upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, mild, PM showers. High: 50s

THANKSGIVING: Partly cloudy, windy. Gusts to 35 mph. High: Mid-upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, and chilly. High: 35-40.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, and chilly. High: Near 40.

SUNDAY: Chance for rain and/or snow and ice. High: low 40s

MONDAY: Chance snow. High: Mid-upper 30s.

