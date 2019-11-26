× Arrest made in Hartford shooting

HARTFORD — Police have made an arrest in a shooting last week on Wethersfield Avenue.

Police said on November 16 about 9:13 p.m., officers were flagged down in the area of Main Street and Wethersfield Avenue on a report of a person shot. The victim stated he had stopped at 349 Wethersfield Avenue to go to the local store, at which time a man emerged from the rear of the building and shot him in the left leg. The suspect then ran off. The victim ran to his vehicle and started to make his way to Hartford Hospital with his girlfriend, at which point they flagged down officers in the area of Main Street. The victim was transported to Hartford Hospital via ambulance for treatment of non life-threatening injuries. A crime scene was located and secured in the rear of 349 Wethersfield Avenue.

Police arrested Jose Rivera, 37, of Hartford. He was charged with Assault 1st Criminal Possession of Firearm Criminal use of Firearm, Possession of Narcotics, Criminal Possession of Firearm, Pistol w/o a Permit, Possession Narco w/Intent to Sell. He was held on a total $300,000 bond.

When he was arrested Monday, Rivera had in his possession 63 bags of heroin/fentanyl, and a loaded .45 caliber handgun.