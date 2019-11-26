Enter to win a trip to LA to see the Masked Singer live!
Ashford man in custody following child abuse investigation

Posted 3:03 PM, November 26, 2019, by

DANIELSON — A man is facing several charges after an investigation into his suspected abuse of a seven-month-old female child.

The investigation led to the arrest of 37-year-old Joseph Mullikin, of Ashford on a warrant Tuesday.

State Police say the child was being treated at Connecticut Children’s back in September, when physicians reported to DCF that the child had suspicious injuries they believed were indicative of abuse or neglect

According to a release, the seven-month-old has bruises on both sides of her face, eyes and eyelids. The bruising also extended to her ears.

After a lengthy investigation, State Police were granted a warrant charging Mullikin with 1st degree Assault, 2nd degree Strangulation/Suffication and Risk of Injury.

Mullikin was held on $200,000 bond and is due in Danielson court Wednesday.

