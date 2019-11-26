Bridgeport photographer captures Dulos case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIDGEPORT -- The case of missing New Canaan mother, Jennifer Dulos, has garnered national attention, but local photographer Doug Healey, has been there from the very beginning, capturing every step throughout the intense investigation.

Healey said he visited Waveny Park in New Canaan just a few hours before the interview, taking a picture of what he believes is one of the last missing person flyers for Jennifer Dulos.

Healey captured the investigation as it unfolded from Waveny Park to a Hartford trash plant and to Fotis Dulos’ Farmington home.

“We got to keep the story alive and the pressure on to get the people who know what happened to talk about it,” Healey said.

Healey worked for the Associated Press and multiple Connecticut newspapers his entire career and now is a freelance photographer.

Since he was assigned the Dulos case by the New York Post, he’s made it his mission to highlight Jennifer’s story to the best of his ability.

The exhibit is on display at the American Fabrics Arts Building in Bridgeport and the response has been strong.

“The first person I saw walking in the hallway, she looked at it and started walking away quickly and I wanted to say hello and she said ‘I know her’ and I couldn't say any other words, I didn’t want to cause she didn’t want to look anymore,” Healey said.

It's been six months since Jennifer’s disappearance and the photographer said he hopes his exhibit will yield some more answers to a mystery that's captured the nation.

“We as a community, we will find out what happened to her, it may take a long time but we’ll find out,” Healey said.