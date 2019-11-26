× Bristol man charged in New Britain shooting after being arrested in Pennsylvania

NEW BRITAIN — Police say they made an arrest in a shooting near Grand and Prospect Street a few weeks ago.

New Britain Police identified 26-year-old Miguel O’Neil, of Bristol as the shooter in an incident on November 13.

According to a press release, officers were notified that a 26-year-old male arrived at a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.

According to New Britain Police, O’Neil and the victim are known to each other and the shooting was a result of a prior dispute.

Throughout the investigation, police learned O’Neil fled to Reading, Pennsylvania, where he was arrested and handed over to Connecticut authorities.

O’Neil faces the following charges: Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder, 1st degree Assault, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Criminal Possession of a Weapon and 1st degree Reckless Endangerment.

He was held on $2 million bond and arraigned at court Tuesday.