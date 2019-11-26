EXCLUSIVE: Suspect in Thompson crossing guard assault claims self-defense

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMPSON — A Thompson father accused of attacking a school crossing says he was trying to defend himself.

Police said 31-year old Jason Beshaw was the driver who attacked 71-year old Rocky Navarro on the crosswalk near the Thompson Early Childhood Center.

Fox 61 spoke with Navarro, who suffered injuries, Monday night following the incident.

“I look and I say, that car is going into the crosswalk where the kids are, so I went in front of him and the car care by and rub my leg and I ended up on the hood of the car,” Navarro.

Navarro added that’s when Beshaw proceeded to physically attack him.

Jason Beshaw declined to speak on camera Tuesday morning but his mother Renee Beshaw spoke with FOX61 and expressed she believes her son’s version of events.

“He is devastated, you know he wants it to be known that he was protecting himself,” Renee Beshaw said.

According to Renee, Jason was at the school to drop off medication for her grandson who attends the elementary school and according Jason, Navarro escalated the situation.