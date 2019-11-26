Enter to win a trip to LA to see the Masked Singer live!
61 Day Challenge: Enter for tickets to The Big Game
Register for the 83rd Manchester Road Race

iHeart Radio Music Festival is airing on CW20 Wednesday and Thursday night

Posted 3:03 PM, November 26, 2019, by

It’s back to back nights of great music on Wednesday and Thursday when the The 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival airs on CW20.

Here are the lineups:

Wednesday 11/27
• Backstreet Boys
• Miley Cyrus
• Halsey
• Camila Cabello
• Green Day
• Heart
• Hootie & The Blowfish
• Def Leppard
• Tim McGraw
• Cage the Elephant
• Steve Aoki & Monsta X

Thursday 11/28
• Miley Cyrus
• Alicia Keys
• Halsey
• Chance the Rapper
• Green Day
• Steve Aoki & The Backstreet Boys
• Hootie & The Blowfish
• Alicia Keys & Lewis Capaldi
• Mumford & Sons
• H.E.R.
• Zac Brown Band
• Marshmello & Kane Brown

Recorded at the T-Mobile Arena on September 20th and 21st, this year’s iHeartRadio Music Festival lineup included Alicia KeysBackstreet BoysCage The ElephantCamila CabelloChance The RapperDef LeppardFrench MontanaGreen DayHalseyHeartH.E.R.Hootie & the BlowfishMiley CyrusMumford & SonsSteve Aoki with special guests Darren Criss and Monsta XTim McGraw and Zac Brown Band.

iHeart Radio says, “From Camila Cabello’s sultry performance, to Miley Cyrus rocking the stage with iconic covers, Def Leppard’s legendary set to getting nostalgic with Hootie & the Blowfish, Steve Aoki surprising the crowd with a Backstreet Boys performance to Chance The Rapper debuting a new song live, Cage the Elephant’s wild performance to Zac Brown Band’s touching tribute, and surprise appearances from Lil Nas X and T-Pain, there was so much that will go down in music history.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.