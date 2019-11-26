× iHeart Radio Music Festival is airing on CW20 Wednesday and Thursday night

It’s back to back nights of great music on Wednesday and Thursday when the The 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival airs on CW20.

Here are the lineups:

Wednesday 11/27

• Backstreet Boys

• Miley Cyrus

• Halsey

• Camila Cabello

• Green Day

• Heart

• Hootie & The Blowfish

• Def Leppard

• Tim McGraw

• Cage the Elephant

• Steve Aoki & Monsta X

Thursday 11/28

• Miley Cyrus

• Alicia Keys

• Halsey

• Chance the Rapper

• Green Day

• Steve Aoki & The Backstreet Boys

• Hootie & The Blowfish

• Alicia Keys & Lewis Capaldi

• Mumford & Sons

• H.E.R.

• Zac Brown Band

• Marshmello & Kane Brown

Recorded at the T-Mobile Arena on September 20th and 21st, this year’s iHeartRadio Music Festival lineup included Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Cage The Elephant, Camila Cabello, Chance The Rapper, Def Leppard, French Montana, Green Day, Halsey, Heart, H.E.R., Hootie & the Blowfish, Miley Cyrus, Mumford & Sons, Steve Aoki with special guests Darren Criss and Monsta X, Tim McGraw and Zac Brown Band.

iHeart Radio says, “From Camila Cabello’s sultry performance, to Miley Cyrus rocking the stage with iconic covers, Def Leppard’s legendary set to getting nostalgic with Hootie & the Blowfish, Steve Aoki surprising the crowd with a Backstreet Boys performance to Chance The Rapper debuting a new song live, Cage the Elephant’s wild performance to Zac Brown Band’s touching tribute, and surprise appearances from Lil Nas X and T-Pain, there was so much that will go down in music history.”