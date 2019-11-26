× Man shot, woman assaulted in New London; 1 suspect arrested

NEW LONDON — Police arrested one suspect in connection with the assault and shooting of a man and a woman Monday evening.

At 5:19 p.m, police were called to 92 Truman St. for a reported disturbance. When they got there, officers found a man with a gunshot wound and a woman who had been assaulted.

Neither victim lived at the home. They were taken to L+M Hospital for what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

After an investigation, Maribel Perez, 30, of New London, was charged with Assault 1st Degree Kidnapping 1st Degree Aggravated Sexual Assault 1st Degree Reckless Endangerment 1st Degree Risk of Injuries (2 counts).

New London detectives want to interview Derek Lopez, 32, of 92 Truman St., New London, in connection with the incident. Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Lopez and/or the incident is encouraged to contact the New London Police Department’s Detective Division at 860-447-1481, or anonymous information can be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411 (847411).