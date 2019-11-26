× Man struck, injured after stumbling in front of CT Transit Bus

NEW HAVEN — Police say a pedestrian was struck after falling in front of a CT Transit Bus overnight.

According to police, the man was leaving the bus at Chapel Street and State Street. around 12:30 a.m. As he departed the bus, police say he stumbled back into the street where he fell under the bus. The man is listed in critical but stable condition.

Police say CT Transit is cooperating with the investigation, and the identity of the victim will be released pending family notification.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.

The incident is under investigation.