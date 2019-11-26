Manager of former dog rescue faces 7 counts of animal Cruelty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERBURY - Krystal Lopez was arraigned in Waterbury superior Court Tuesday.

In the courtroom with her or animal advocates, one of whom had purchased a dog from her organization. That dog live just 12 days after it was brought home.

“ I rescued a dog this dog spike 12 years ago from Tails of Courage he lived 12 days, Parville the same story that all the others have shared is my story,” said Peggy Miller of Branford.

Krystal Lopez is a former manager of “Tails of Courage, a dog adoption agency that claims to rescue dogs and help them find their forever homes.

After a lengthy investigation by Wolcott police, they discovered the organization was selling sick dogs. During their investigation seven of those dogs were found to be sick four of them died three of them nursed back to health.

"Had they been brought to a vet right away we wouldn’t even be sitting here,” said Edward Stephens, Wolcott Police Chief.

According to one of their former clients, this organization has been operating in several towns for several years, selling sick puppies.

“It was the worst experience for my children for myself and I never forgot about it," said Miller. "Through a post I saw from this organization Desmond’s Army. I learned that they were still in business and I am furious."

Lopez turned herself into police. She’s now facing several charges including seven accounts of animal cruelty, and 27 counts of failure to provide vet care within 48 hours of animal entry.

In the courtroom today her lawyer motioned for an animal advocate not to be placed on this case.

“We believe that the appointment of an animal advocate could interfere with my clients due process rights. She’s done nothing wrong, she cared for these animals, a lot of these animals saw event the day before they were adopted,” Ioannis Kaloidis, Lopez’s lawyer.

This is not the first time Lopez has faced animal cruelty charges, she was arrested in 2018 for allegedly leaving an animal out in the cold in bad conditions.

Tails of Courage was shut down in July.

Lopez is scheduled to be back in court on December 17.

