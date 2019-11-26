× Movie theater in Southbury to make changes to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act

SOUTHBURY — Riverview Theater LLC, who does business as Riverview Cinemas 8, was ordered by a Federal Court to make changes to their theater to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The settlement between the company and the US Attorney’s Office was announced Tuesday and resolved a complaint that was made against the theater by a person with disabilities.

The theater will include additional accessible parking spaces, installing accessible signage, lowering counter tops, and accessible bathrooms.

“This office is committed to enforcing the Americans with Disabilities Act so that individuals with disabilities are able to access and enjoy Connecticut’s movie theaters and other places of public accommodation,” said U.S. Attorney John Durham. “I commend the owners of Riverview Cinemas for their cooperation throughout our investigation and their clear commitment to complying with the requirements of the ADA.”