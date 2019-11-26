Enter to win a trip to LA to see the Masked Singer live!
New $40 million riverfront project proposed in Hartford

Posted 10:45 PM, November 26, 2019, by , Updated at 10:50PM, November 26, 2019

HARTFORD — A new riverfront project will be proposed to city officials December 3.

Developer Aqua Ark LLC is proposing a promenade, shops and restaurants next to the Mortensen Riverfront Plaza, as a way to compliment the plaza.

The riverbank site would be about 415 by 100 feet, with the primary characteristics being “amphibious foundations for the structures and the promenade.”

The promenade’s feature would be the ability to float due to the river’s condition and would be connected to the plaza.

New York based Aqua Ark said a new, more in-depth proposal would be presented if approved.

It is estimated that the project will cost $40 million.

Google Map for coordinates 41.765252 by -72.668102.

