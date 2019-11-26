Go
Search
Watch Now:
FOX 61 Morning News
FOX 61 TV Schedule
Autos
Search
Contact Us
FOX 61
Menu
News
Sports
Mornings
HOPE
Contests
Business
CT Home
Events
MRR
Drone Zone
Traffic
Weather
51°
51°
Low
35°
High
58°
Wed
41°
53°
Thu
31°
46°
Fri
25°
39°
See complete forecast
Enter to win a trip to LA to see the Masked Singer live!
61 Day Challenge: Enter for tickets to The Big Game
Register for the 83rd Manchester Road Race
November 25 to December 1
Posted 9:15 AM, November 26, 2019, by
FOX 61 Staff
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
SMS
×
November 25 to December 1
Tuesday, November 26
Dog sitting job in London
Popular
Going deep then moving ahead; A look inside the MDC Tunnel Project
Emergency room at Yale New Haven hospital evacuated due to hazmat situation
Connecticut Children’s Medical Center to host wedding for 26 year-old patient and fiancée
Man stabbed repeatedly at Hartford nightclub
Latest News
Ex-White House lawyer McGahn ordered to comply with subpoena
Feral hogs attack and kill woman outside Texas home
Ask the Attorney: Who pays for my surgery
TONIGHT: Conquering college admissions
News
‘Countdown to Christmas’: Hallmark releases premiere dates of holiday movies
Seen On TV
November 18 to November 24
Entertainment
All the holiday movies and shows coming to Netflix in 2019
News
Sports
One on One with Dan Hurley
News
It’s officially holiday movie season, a week before Halloween
Seen On TV
October 28 – November 3
Manchester Road Race
Never too early to register for the Manchester Road Race
Bucket List
News
Haunted Houses in Connecticut for Halloween scares
News
The Final Tour Ever; KISS announces last leg of final tour coming to Hartford’s XFINITY Theatre
News
Arrest warrant: Firefighter said state police sergeant was ‘definitely hammered’ after crash
News
DPH: 6 more CT residents ill with lung injuries ‘possibly’ related to using e-cigarettes or vaping
News
Bristol man accused of human trafficking, promoting prostitution to appear in court
News
Pete Buttigieg joins top tier of candidates in new Iowa poll
×
Email Alerts
Notice
: you are using an outdated browser.
Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser
. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience,
please upgrade your browser
.
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.