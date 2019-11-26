× Now at Dunkin: Scented candles

NEW YORK — Just in time for the holidays, you can have the smell of Dunkin’ Donut beverages with their new scented candles.

Homesick has partnered with Dunkin’ to create three limited-edition candles inspired by some of the brand’s most popular treats:

Original Blend – “The combination of Original Blend Coffee and cream deliver a sweet scent to be enjoyed by all.”

Peppermint Mocha – "Swirls of rich mocha and cool peppermint come together for a sweet, festive treat."

Old Fashioned – Freshly baked Old Fashioned Donuts with the scent of traditional warm spices.

Showing off Dunkin’s iconic pink and orange colors, the limited-edition collection is available now, at homesick.com/dunkin for $29.95. Each candle is hand-poured in the US with a coconut wax blend and offers a burn time of 60-80 hours.