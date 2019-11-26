PALs 26th Annual Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway

Enter to win a trip to LA to see the Masked Singer live!
HARTFORD -- Tis’ the season of giving back.

The 26th annual PAL Thanksgiving Dinner giveaway was underway Tuesday evening in Hartford.

Two hundred and seventy five selected families in need received a turkey dinner complete with a box of stuffing and a can of cranberry sauce.

It is also the fifth year UCONN Men’s Hockey Team has teamed up with PAL to be apart of this event.

Floor Hockey games took place with kids from PAL and UCONN and they also helped distribute some of those turkey dinners.

FOX61’s Rachel Piscitelli caught up with Coach Mike Cavanaugh about the event.

“I think they know they’re blessed to be playing a division one sport a sport they love getting a great education most of them on scholarship and for them to be able to come back and give back to the community that supports us every weekend I think that’s rewarding to them,” said Cavanaugh.

Families influenced by this event sharing their reaction as well “you can have a free dinner that people give to you and that makes it a lot more special because you are getting something, you’re giving people something and that’s the whole point of thanksgiving”

