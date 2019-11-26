Enter to win a trip to LA to see the Masked Singer live!
Police decline to bring charges in fatal dog attack, dog must be euthanized

SUFFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Authorities say no criminal charges will be filed in connection with a dog attack that resulted in a 95-year-old Connecticut woman’s death, but the animal must be euthanized.

Suffield police on Tuesday say their investigation into the death of 95-year-old Janet D’Aleo on Nov. 6 has concluded.

The town’s animal control officer has issued an order to have the 3-year-old male pit bull-pointer mix euthanized, in part because it has been involved in two previous biting incidents.

The dog’s owner, Annie Hornish, a former state lawmaker and state director of the Humane Society, has appealed the order.

Police say D’Aleo, of Enfield, was visiting a friend’s home when she was attacked. The friend is Hornish’s 93-year-old mother.

Hornish was not at the home at the time of the attack.

