× Police identify New Haven man struck, injured after stumbling in front of CT Transit Bus

NEW HAVEN — Police say a pedestrian was struck after falling in front of a CT Transit Bus overnight.

According to officials, 55-year-old Giuseppe Dicrosta, of New Haven was getting off the bus at Chapel Street and State Street around 12:30 a.m., when he stumbled back into the street and fell under the bus.

Dicrosta is listed in critical but stable condition.

Police say CT Transit is cooperating with the investigation, and the identity of the victim will be released pending family notification.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.

The incident is under investigation.