Enter to win a trip to LA to see the Masked Singer live!
61 Day Challenge: Enter for tickets to The Big Game
Register for the 83rd Manchester Road Race

Brief evacuation at Capitol over small plane

Posted 9:13 AM, November 26, 2019, by , Updated at 09:20AM, November 26, 2019

A uniformed Secret Service officer patrols the grounds at the White House in Washington, DC, on November 26, 2019, during an air space violation. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Capitol and its office buildings were briefly evacuated amid concerns about a small aircraft in the area. Officials say the plane violated airspace rules in the restricted area on Tuesday.

The evacuations were ordered as a precaution and lasted about half an hour.

The U.S. Secret Service says personnel at the White House were told to remain in place.

Capitol Police sent a notification of a potential threat shortly after 8:30 a.m., and the evacuations were ordered. People were allowed back in after about 30 minutes.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.