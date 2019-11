× Silver Alert issued for missing Hartford woman

HARTFORD — A Silver Alert was issued for a missing woman from Hartford Tuesday.

Police said that Marilyn Estrada has been missing since November 23.

Estrada,47, is 5’1″, has brown hair and eyes.

If you have any information, please call Hartford police at 860-757-4000.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.