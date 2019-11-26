Small business Saturday highlights local retailers after the big shopping rush of Black Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD--Businesses are gearing up for the big day.

More than 20 businesses in Hartford are going to be offering special deals and discounts this Saturday.

Hartford business leaders say local retailers are the lifeblood of the city.

“We need them to survive,” says Jennifer Cassidy, the Merchant Coordinator of Business for Downtown Hartford. “People want to shop where they live and if we don’t have shops, they won’t live here.”

Eight new businesses are participating this year.