× State Police arrest Hartford juvenile connected to multiple car thefts

MIDDLETOWN — State Police say they’ve arrested a juvenile in connection with multiple car thefts.

According to police, multiple towns in Connecticut have been plagued by car break-ins and thefts.

Police at the Stafford Resident State Trooper’s Office worked with other State Police troops, Eastern District Major Crimes Squad, and local police departments to investigate these cases.

Police say that they now have identified suspects and all the stolen property has been recovered.

Police say on November 21st, a juvenile from Hartford was arrested for their involvement in several of these cases which spanned multiple towns and jurisdictions.

The State Police would like to remind you of some proactive measures to protect your vehicle and other property:

· Don’t leave keys in your vehicle

· Remove your valuables from your vehicle or secure them in the trunk or other locked compartment

· Lock your vehicle doors

· Lock the doors to your house