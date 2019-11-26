Enter to win a trip to LA to see the Masked Singer live!
61 Day Challenge: Enter for tickets to The Big Game
Register for the 83rd Manchester Road Race

State Police seeks public’s help with BB gun vandalism

Posted 8:00 AM, November 26, 2019, by , Updated at 08:02AM, November 26, 2019

BROOKLYN — State Police Troop D Quality of Life Task Force is looking for the public’s help regarding BB gun vandalism.

According to police, they are investigating multiple incidents that happened on November 20th, 23rd, and 24th in the Woodstock and Brooklyn Areas. The incidents happened between 11:30 p.m. and 3 a.m.

Police say the victims reported their home windows and/or vehicle windows have been shot with a BB gun. The vehicles were parked in the driveway of the home when the incidents happened.

One witness reported an older gold or silver car, unknown make and model, drive by in one of the incidents. Another witness was able to provide a short video clip of the suspect’s vehicle, but it is from an outdoor camera at night time which makes the car hard to make out.

Anyone who has information regarding these incidents are urged to contact Troop D at 860-779-4900, email david.mattioli@ct.gov or message the Troop D Quality of Life Task Force Facebook page. All tips will remain confidential.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.