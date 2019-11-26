State Police seeks public’s help with BB gun vandalism

BROOKLYN — State Police Troop D Quality of Life Task Force is looking for the public’s help regarding BB gun vandalism.

According to police, they are investigating multiple incidents that happened on November 20th, 23rd, and 24th in the Woodstock and Brooklyn Areas. The incidents happened between 11:30 p.m. and 3 a.m.

Police say the victims reported their home windows and/or vehicle windows have been shot with a BB gun. The vehicles were parked in the driveway of the home when the incidents happened.

One witness reported an older gold or silver car, unknown make and model, drive by in one of the incidents. Another witness was able to provide a short video clip of the suspect’s vehicle, but it is from an outdoor camera at night time which makes the car hard to make out.

Anyone who has information regarding these incidents are urged to contact Troop D at 860-779-4900, email david.mattioli@ct.gov or message the Troop D Quality of Life Task Force Facebook page. All tips will remain confidential.