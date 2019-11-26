State police work with two other states in finding people shooting BB guns into people’s homes and cars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN, Conn. -- State police in three different states are working to figure out who is driving around their towns shooting BB guns into people’s homes and cars.

Wayne Barrette has lived on a quiet street corner in Brooklyn for 27 years.

“Usually I’ll find a lot of beer bottles, liquor bottles, all along the road, even on my lawn too,” said Wayne Barrette on crime in his town. “But, that’s usually about it.”

Now, over three nights on November 20, 23 and 24, people in Brooklyn have been waking up to BB gun holes in their cars and houses.

Barrette’s houses and cars are thankfully untouched. Just a few houses down from Wayne’s, FOX61 crews found a house that has four windows with BB gun holes.

At another house in another part of Brooklyn, BB guns shattered two car windows. The owner of the cars declined to talk to us on camera. She said one of the windows on her front door was also hit.

“At this point it seems to be entirely random act of criminal mischief,” said State Police Sergeant Eric Haglund. “There have been some similar incidents in Burrillville, RI; Plainfield, CT; Uxbridge, MA; and Glocester, RI as well.”

Police also received one complaint from Woodstock. Police believe the people responsible were driving around in a gold or tan car with a loud exhaust. They are asking anyone with information or surveillance video to contact them.

At this point they don’t know if every incident is connected, but they are working with other police departments to get to the bottom of this.