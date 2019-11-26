× Warren slides in Quinnipiac poll, Biden gains

A new Quinnipiac poll shows another change atop the field of candidates vying for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has retaken the lead in the Democratic primary for president.

24 percent of Democratic voters are putting their support behind Biden.

Behind him, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, with 16 percent of Democratic voters support.

Senator Elizabeth Warren dropped significantly in this poll, receiving 14 percent.

Back in october, Senator Warren was leading the primary race, with 28 percent of voters.

The poll was conducted from November 21 to 25, and surveyed 1,355 self-identified registered voters nationwide with a margin of error of +/- 3.2 percentage points, including the design effect. The survey includes 574 Democratic voters and independent voters who lean Democratic with a margin of error of +/- 4.9 percentage points, including the design effect.