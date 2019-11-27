104-year-old Wisconsin woman bagged buck during 1st hunt

PHILLIPS, Wis. (WITI) — Florence Teeters went hunting with her son Bill on her land in in Price County, Wisconsin — and bagged a buck at the age of 104.

“She was born in 1915 and raised in Phillips,” Bill, her youngest of five children told WMTV. Bill said his mom sat with him in his blind last year, and told him she wanted to get a license. Bill agreed, and she received her hunting license in time for the start of the 2019 season.

“I took mom out to the blind this year,” Bill told WMTV. “I had a nice chair for her and it was nice and warm. A little after 4 p.m., a buck shows up about 30 yards away. I tapped her on the knee and I pointed. She nodded and smiled and was real quiet. Then, she took the shot.”

Bill said she was elated when she realized she made the kill, screaming, “I got a buck! I got a buck!” Bill said the buck was small and a “spike” buck, which means it had unbranched antlers.

“She wanted to go hunting because she wanted to experience the part of being out in the stand with the boys,” Bill said. “She likes the idea of being out in the woods.”

“I think it’s fantastic,” Joe Paul with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources told WMTV. “Sounds like she comes from a family of hunters, so they know what they are doing,”

Paul posed for a picture with Florence when she received her license.

Florence is quite the adventurer, according to Bill.

“She went zip-lining in Milwaukee and she goes to Mardi Gras every year,” he said.

The DNR was looking into whether Florence was the oldest registered hunter in the state.

“I believe that’s the case,” said Paul.

Anyone born before 1973 is not required to take a hunter’s safety course, according to the DNR. Florence made the cutoff by 58 years.