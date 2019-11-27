18-year-old Hartford resident arrested in connection with shots fired at unmarked car

HARTFORD — Hartford police say they’ve made an arrest after searching for a suspect who fired several rounds at an unmarked car Tuesday night.

Police say 18-year-old Hartford resident, Alijay Wallen, was taken into custody in Manchester.

Police said two officers were conducting what they called a “firearm investigation” when all of a sudden, bullets started flying.

Neighbors by Vine Street were asked to stay inside their homes while police and K9s canvas surrounding areas to search for the person who opened fire on two officers.

The two were part of the Violent Crime Unit were in an unmarked police cruiser near the intersection of Keney Terrace and Vine Street.

Police said Wallen started shooting at the cruiser and shattered the window, nearly hitting one of the officers.

“Immediate 10-0 officer in trouble was broadcasted to the entire city. Officers and detectives responded to the area, saturated the area, conducted immediate canvas for the suspect,” added Lt. Paul Cicero.

The shooter got away and police launched a search to find him. Police announced Wallen's arrest on Wednesday morning.

The two officers are not injured.