A police officer tried to get moose to move in Alaska and the moose weren’t having it

FAIRBANKS, Alaska — A police officer has to taken on a variety of roles from time to time and for Fairbanks Police Lieutenant Greg Foster, he became an animal control officer.

Three moose, a mother and her two calves, were blocking a sidewalk at the Immaculate Conception Church Tuesday evening.

The mother moose did not seem to concern with the officer but did look up once to make sure Foster did not get too close, in what one could call “the long stare.”

The moose did not even move when the church bells rang.

Foster ended up directing people around the moose for the next 15 minutes, much to the curmudgeon of the mother.

Thankfully, everyone was able to get around the moose and the moose were able to eat peacefully.

